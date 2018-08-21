PLEASANTVILLE — The city, the Coalition for a Safe Community and local law enforcement gathered together and beat the rain Tuesday for a walk around the community.
The walk is the second one the city has had this summer, an effort that aims to bridge the gap between law enforcement and neighbors and to engage the community. The first community walk in Pleasantville was on June 19.
Mayor Jesse Tweedle, members of the Pleasantville Police Department and members of the Coalition for a Safe Community led the walk and invited neighbors to attend as they crossed the streets.
The walk began with an invocation from Chaplain Richard Younger and was followed by a screening of the Marvel movie “Black Panther.” Officials also gave out school supplies for students, made possible by donations from the Pleasantville Housing Authority, the Police Foundation and other local community partners.
Tweedle said this was an opportunity to walk through the neighborhood, shake hands with residents, talk about concerns and to keep them “engaged.”
This season was the first time the coalition held the walks in Pleasantville. Other community walks have taken place this summer around Atlantic City and in Egg Harbor City.
“At the end of the day, we all are going to go home to our loved ones,” said Ernestine Smith, vice chair for the coalition. "This has truly been a blessing."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.