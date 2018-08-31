MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville man with heroin, cocaine and packaging materials was arrested and charged with running a drug-production facility, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced.
On Thursday, members of the Atlantic County SWAT Team and the Pleasantville, Absecon and Little Egg Harbor Township police departments executed the search of 33-year-old Shawn Jackson's apartment in the 200 block of Ridgewood Avenue.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit and the Galloway Township Police Department conducted a five-week investigation into drug sales in the county.
Authorities said officers recovered 300 bags of packaged heroin, 1 ounce of unpackaged heroin, a half-pound of marijuana, 1 ounce of cocaine, various drug packaging and processing equipment and $11,475 in cash.
Jackson was arrest and charged with maintaining a drug production facility, possession with intent to distribute, possession of heroin and cocaine and drug distribution withing 500 feet of a public park.
He is held at the Atlantic County jail.
