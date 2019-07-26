A Pleasantville man is facing murder charges for allegedly shooting a teenage girl in Atlantic City, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
Nahquil Lovest, 18, was arrested Friday in connection to the murder of 15 year-old Naimah Bell, who was shot and killed inside a home on the 100 block of Massachusetts Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday.
According to the initial autopsy, officials said Bell, also of Pleasantville, died from a gunshot wound to the head. The death is currently listed as a homicide.
"Sadly, another young life in our community has been cut short, and others have been traumatized," Tyner said in a news release Friday. "Our community is better than this. We must protect our children.”
Bell's death marks the seventh fatal shooting in the city this year and the third to involve teenagers. It is the ninth homicide in the city overall, surpassing last year’s total of seven.
Earlier this month, 18-year-old Katusca Robles was shot in an apartment on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Sixteen-year-old Quran Bazemore was shot June 15 and died June 25. A 15-year-old is charged with murder in the shooting.
Lovest's arrest Friday was the result of a cooperative investigation between the Atlantic City and Pleasantville Police departments and the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit.
Lovest was arrested without incident by members of the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crime Unit and Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, with the assistance of the Atlantic County SWAT team.
He is lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy represents the state in this matter. A detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
