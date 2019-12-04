ABSECON - A 25-year-old Pleasantville man was charged with receiving stolen property after he was found selling a golf cart stolen from Holy Spirit High School, city police said Wednesday.
At 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, patrol units took a report of a burglary at Holy Spirit High School to the concession stand and into the garage-storage area.
The accused caused damage to the concession stand and other parts of the building, police said. The accused proceeded to steal two golf carts and battery chargers belonging to the school, police said.
The investigation revealed one of the golf carts was for sale on Craigslist, police said. Contact was made with the seller and arrangements were made for a fake purchase of the golf cart, police said.
Jahill L. Barley was taken into custody without incident by the city patrol officers assisted by the Pleasantville street crimes unit, police said.
ABSECON — An alleged horticultural thief has been apprehended, police said Monday.
Barley was charged with receiving stolen property and was released on a summons, police said. The golf cart was confiscated and later returned to Holy Spirit, police said.
Through further investigation, it was learned that the second golf cart had already been sold Monday, police said.
The buyer was identified, contacted, and on Wednesday, the buyer returned the golf cart and battery charger that he had purchased from Barley, police said.
Anyone with additional information in regards to the burglary and theft should contact the police at 609-641-0667.
