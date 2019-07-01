ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Pleasantville man Sunday night.
City police responded to a 911 reporting a shooting in the 300 block of N. Pennsylvania Avenue, According to a press release from Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.
The victim, identified as Jordan Reeves, 21, of Pleasantville, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's city campus and later died from his injuries.
The prosecutor's office Major crimes Unit and city police are conducting the investigation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.