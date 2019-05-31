PLEASANTVILLE-- A city man was airlifted to the hospital after a fire broke out in a first floor apartment unit at an apartment building on 132 North 1st Street Friday morning.
According to Battalion Chief Scott Trythall, firefighters arrived to the scene one minute after being dispatched at 3:42 a.m. and found smoke coming from the building.
The fire was in the first floor apartment's bedroom and bathroom area.
The man living in the apartment had self evacuated, Trythall said. EMS was called for the man and it was decided his injuries warranted a flight to a burn center.
He was flown to Jefferson hospital, Trythall said.
Other residents were evacuated from the building, but allowed to return to their apartments. Trythall said the fire caused substantial damage to the apartment, but did not affect the rest of the building.
The fire is still under investigation and the city's arson unit was on scene.
Atlantic City Fire Department also provided mutual aid. Firefighters and investigators cleared the scene at around 6:30 a.m.
