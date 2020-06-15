PLEASANTVILLE — Police are seeking information in a shooting that injured a 28-year-old city man Sunday evening.
Around 10 p.m., Pleasantville Police were alerted by ShotSpotter to six shots fired in the 200 block of Abbey Lane.
When police arrived to the area, they found James Smith III of Pleasantville suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg.
Police recovered shell casings in the roadway and said that projectiles also struck a parked car and a home adjacent to the scene. Smith was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pleasantville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-641-6100 or Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234.
