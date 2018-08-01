A man was killed Wednesday morning along NJ Transit's Atlantic City Rail Line.
Darryl Walls, 58, of Pleasantville, was fatally hit in Pleasantville near the Absecon border, according to NJ Transit.
Details were not available about how the incident occurred.
No injuries were reported to the approximately 100 passengers on the train.
Service was suspended in both directions until 10:30 a.m., when rail service resumed.
The incident is under investigation by NJ Transit police.
Santos Alverio Jr., 66, of Hammonton, was killed in March when the 2007 gray Ford Focus he was driving was struck by a train heading to Atlantic City. The car was on the tracks at the Line Street grade crossing
In January, Victoriano Diaz-Sanchez, 59, of Hammonton was struck just west of the Hammonton Station by a train headed east toward the city.
