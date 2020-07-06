ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville man died after crashing his motorcycle into a disabled car, one of three back-to-back crashes on the White Horse Pike Sunday morning.
Brian Lewis, 49, was riding his motorcycle westbound on the White Horse Pike after 2 a.m. Sunday when he struck a vehicle that was disabled in the roadway due to an earlier crash, Atlantic City police said.
Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, the crash was the third within an hour on the highway.
Atlantic City Police said that around 2 a.m., officers were on the eastbound side of Route 30 for a vehicle that left the roadway and came to rest in the marsh when they received a report of a two-car crash near milepost 55.2. There were no injuries in the initial crash.
Shortly after, Lewis struck one of the vehicles involved in the second crash, a Kia Sportage driven by an Egg Harbor Township resident, causing the Kia to flip on its side.
An investigation by Officer Joseph Bereheiko found that the Kia, for reasons unknown, had first struck a Volkswagon Jetta parked on the shoulder of the roadway with its hazard lights on. The Kia came to a rest in the roadway before Lewis struck it with his motorcycle.
The Atlantic County Prosecutors Officer’s Fatal Accident Unit assisted with the investigation. Route 30 was closed for approximately four hours.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
