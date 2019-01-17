MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville man faces up to seven years in state prison after pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution and weapons charges, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced.
Henry Lovest, 42, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of promotion prostitution and certain persons not to possess a firearm.
The prosecutor's office Special Victims Unit and FBI Child Exploitation Task Croce were jointly investigating Lovest, alleging he forced females to engage in prostitution using violent threats or for drugs. The prosecutor's office also alleged Lovest forced the women to give him all the money they made from prostitution.
On Feb. 28, 2018, authorities executed a search warrant at the Homestead Lodge on the Black Horse Pike. A weapon was seized during the search.
Lovest will have to serve at least five years of a possible seven year sentence. Sentencing is scheduled for March 8.
