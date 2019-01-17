Henry Lovest

Henry Lovest, 42, was indicted on the counts of third degree promoting prostitution, third degree receiving stolen property (firearm), first degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second degree certain person not to possess a firearm.

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville man faces up to seven years in state prison after pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution and weapons charges, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced. 

Henry Lovest, 42, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of promotion prostitution and certain persons not to possess a firearm. 

The prosecutor's office Special Victims Unit and FBI Child Exploitation Task Croce were jointly investigating Lovest, alleging he forced females to engage in prostitution using violent threats or for drugs. The prosecutor's office also alleged Lovest forced the women to give him all the money they made from prostitution. 

On Feb. 28, 2018, authorities executed a search warrant at the Homestead Lodge on the Black Horse Pike. A weapon was seized during the search. 

Lovest will have to serve at least five years of a possible seven year sentence. Sentencing is scheduled for March 8. 

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Staff Writer

Joined the Press in November 2016. Graduate of Quinnipiac University. Previously worked as a freelance reporter in suburban Philadelphia and news/talk radio producer.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments