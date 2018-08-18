A Pleasantville man who pleaded guilty to selling heroin and possession of methamphetamine was sentenced to 10 years in state prison Friday, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced.
Terrance Harris, 39, of Pleasantville was arrested in 2017 during an investigation by the Atlantic City Task Force and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), which led to the seizure of guns and a kilogram each of heroin and cocaine from his home.
PLEASANTVILLE — A city man was arrested last week after authorities say they searched the al…
In March of this year, Harris was arrested again in Pleasantville for possession of methamphetamine. Harris was sentenced to a concurrent term of 10 years in state prison with three years of parole ineligibility on that charge.
Harris was represented by Atlantic City defense attorney Joseph Levin. Special Deputy Attorney General David Ringlaben handled the sentencing for the Division of Criminal Justice Specialized Crimes Bureau and Atlantic City Task Force. He prosecuted the case with Deputy Attorney General James Ruberton.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.