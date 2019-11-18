PLEASANTVILLE — Days after a shooting occurred during a Friday night football game, one community member is looking to support Pleasantville High School and the student athletes following the tragedy.
Levar Smith, who created the GoFundMe fundraiser Monday morning, wrote "I wanted to put together a small gesture with a powerful message behind it."
According to the fundraiser's description, Smith plans to purchase every team members and coach a custom hoodie to be worn at a future game.
"This will allow them to see that we stand behind our men and wish them nothing but the best. And that although a devastating event occurred that it does not depict who we are as a community and as a city," the fundraiser description said, "we can all come together and support these men and show them we can make light of dark situations."
Currently, Smith has raised $1,595.
During the weekend, another GoFundMe page was created to help the family of a 10-year-old boy who was shot in the neck during the incident and remains in critical condition.
On Friday, gunfire broke out in the stands during the third quarter of of the Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II playoff game. Authorities called the shooting a targeted attack, which left three people wounded.
Six suspects in the shooting were arrested. Police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office continue to investigate.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.