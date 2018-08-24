A Pleasantville police officer was involved in a car crash Thursday night, according to Pleasantville Police Department Captain Matt Hartman.
The crash took place at 8:53 p.m. on Linden Avenue just north of Brighton Avenue. Officer Daniel Davis was investigating a suspicious car when his patrol car hit an unoccupied parked car on the west side of Linden Avenue, Hartman said.
Davis suffered a head injury and was transported by TriCare EMS to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus for treatment, Hartman said.
Both cars suffered moderate front end damage and the patrol car was towed from the scene as Pleasantville Fire & Rescue responded to the scene, Hartman said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
