PLEASANTVILLE — City officials and firefighters on Tuesday are hosting mammogram screenings to spread awareness about breast cancer.
The screenings, which can help in the early detection of breast cancer, will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of City Hall, 18 North First Street, through the Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van.
Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome, according to a flyer for the event, and a prescription may not be required.
The program is sponsored by IAFF Local 2616 Pleasantville Professional Firefighters and IAFF Local 4928 Pleasantville Fire Officers.
For more information, visit amifoundation.net/mammovan.
