022418_hom_mammograms

P’ville firefighters support women’s health month

The Pleasantville Fire Department hosted its second annual women’s health screening event Feb. 20, 2018, with free mammograms from the AMI Foundation’s Dr. Jan Astin Mobil Digital Mammography Van. The event was held in the parking lot of City Hall. Seventeen women from the city and surrounding communities received screenings, more than last year’s event, organizers said. The program was sponsored by IAFF Local 2616 Pleasantville Professional Firefighters and IAFF Local 4928 Pleasantville Fire Officers. There were giveaways by local business sponsors Art Handler’s Appliance Center, Mambo Cafe and A Touch of Elegance. Wawa supplied light refreshments.

 Anton ‘Chuck’ Brown / submitted

PLEASANTVILLE — City officials and firefighters on Tuesday are hosting mammogram screenings to spread awareness about breast cancer.

The screenings, which can help in the early detection of breast cancer, will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of City Hall, 18 North First Street, through the Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome, according to a flyer for the event, and a prescription may not be required.

The program is sponsored by IAFF Local 2616 Pleasantville Professional Firefighters and IAFF Local 4928 Pleasantville Fire Officers. 

For more information, visit amifoundation.net/mammovan.

PHOTOS of the Pleasantville Fire Department turkey dinner giveaway

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments