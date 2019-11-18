Pleasantville High School football player Ernest Howard will be wearing a different jersey number for the rest of the Greyhounds' season.
The senior running back/linebacker will be switching from No. 2 to No. 10 in honor of a 10-year-old boy who was shot during Pleasantville's playoff game against Camden Friday night.
Micah, an Atlantic City resident whose last name has not been released at the request of the family, is in critical condition at Cooper University Hospital under care of doctors from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
"I will be wearing number 10 for the remainder of the season in honor of Micah (Dew), who is only 10 years old," Howard wrote on Twitter Sunday. "(He is) fighting for his life (because of) the tragic event on Friday night. #DoitforDew #ForMicah #Theville ... Keep fighting Micah!!!"
Micah was one of three people wounded after gunfire erupted in the bleachers during the third quarter of the Greyhounds' Central Jersey Group II semifinal against Camden. Six shots were fired from the Pleasantville side of the stands.
Six men, most of whom were from Atlantic City, were arrested in what law enforcement officials called a targeted attack. Alvin Wyatt of Atlantic City, the alleged gunman, was apprehended near the stadium and faces various charges, including three counts of attempted murder.
Ibn Abdullah of Atlantic City, who was one of the three victims, was also arrested. He is in critical condition after undergoing surgery at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Four others were arrested after fleeing in a car to Atlantic City.
"Put simply, this was not a Pleasantville problem that happened in Pleasantville," police Chief Sean Riggin said during a press conference at the school. "This was a problem that came to us, and while we’ll handle it and we're well-prepared to resolve the issue and to deal with the ramifications of it, this isn't something that started here, but it is something that we're going to finish."
Camden was leading Pleasantville 6-0 with four minutes, 59 seconds left in the third quarter. The game will be completed on Wednesday at a neutral site, with the winner advancing to meet Cedar Creek in the sectional championship game this weekend.
The game will be closed to the public, but some high school football coaches have suggested allowing their players to attend as a sign of solidarity.
"Don't know if the NJSIAA (New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association) would allow this but would love to have the SJ teams that are out of the playoffs attend the game in their jerseys to stand in solidarity with the players and against violence," Buena Regional coach Jonathan Caputo wrote on Twitter Sunday. "HS (high school) football is what's good with the world. Must protect that."
West Jersey Football League President Derryk Sellers, the athletic director at Lindenwold High School, suggested that all WJFL teams be permitted to attend.
"As president of the WJFL, I support bringing all the teams to the game to support all that is good in HS football," he wrote on Twitter Sunday. "Let's not let ridiculousness rule over all that is good with football."
