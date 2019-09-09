PLEASANTVILLE - A city police car was involved in an accident on Monday that sent the patrolman and two other people to area hospitals, according to information released by the police department.
At about 1:56 p.m., Patrolman John Marciante was responding to an emergency call, with his lights and siren activated, traveling south on Main Street approaching Windsor Avenue, according to Capt. Matthew Hartman.
A vehicle, which had been stopped at the stop sign on West Windsor Avenue, attempted to turn left to travel north on Main Street and entered Marciante's lane of travel impacting the patrol vehicle on the front passenger side, Hartman said.
The patrol vehicle then left the roadway and sideswiped a utility pole before coming to rest on the lawn of a business, Hartman said.
The second vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee operated by Jean Capellan-Tapia, 22, of Atlantic City, spun clockwise coming to rest in the north bound lane of Main Street.
Marciante was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center - City Campus, and Cappellan-Tapia and his female passenger were transported to AtlanticCare Regional Medical Center - Mainland Campus by Tricare EMS with non life-threatening injuries, Hartman said.
Both vehicles were heavily damaged and towed from the scene, Hartman said.
Investigation of the crash, led by traffic safety unit Sgt. Luz Gresham, found that Cappellan-Tapia failed to yield the right of way to Marciante causing the crash to occur, Hartman said.
During the investigation, Cappellan-Tapia's New Jersey driver's license was found to be expired and suspended, Hartman said.
Summonses will be issued for the listed violations as well as the failure to yield the right of way, Hartman said. Pleasantville fire/rescue responded and assisted at the scene due to airbag deployment and spillage of fluids from the vehicles, he said.
