PLEASANTVILLE — A 29-year-old Camden man was charged Sunday with unlawful possession of a weapon and other crimes after a more than 2-hour standoff with multiple police agencies at the Family Dollar store on West Delilah Road, according to a news release Monday by city police.
Junior English II was also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, resisting arrest by flight, possession of a high-capacity magazine and obstruction of administration of law by flight, said Capt. Matthew Hartman in a written statement.
English was sent to the Atlantic County jail pending his detention hearing, Hartman said.
At 1:05 p.m. Sunday, police communications was advised of a distraught male in a silver Nissan, possibly armed with a handgun, at the Family Dollar store, Hartman said.
Patrol officers located the man in a vehicle parked on the east side of the building, Hartman said.
Patrol officers used high-risk tactics, due to the potential that the man was armed and attempted to make contact with him via the PA system of a patrol vehicle, with the intent of getting him to exit the vehicle, Hartman said.
The man, later identified as English, was speaking to a family member via his cell phone at the time of the officers' initial contact, Hartman said. English initially refused to comply with commands to lower the vehicle's window to speak to the officer but eventually complied, he said.
Absecon police Sgt. Mitch Levin arrived at the scene to assist along with several Absecon patrol officers, Hartman said.
Levin, a trained crisis negotiator, began a dialogue with English, which he maintained through out the incident, Hartman said. English continued to refuse to exit the vehicle or show his hands, he said.
Per protocol, the Atlantic County Crisis Negotiation Team, who assisted Levin with personnel from the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office, and Regional SWAT Team, were requested to come to the location, Hartman said.
Additional patrol officers from Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township, Northfield and Ventnor responded to assist with traffic and crowd control, Hartman said.
Negotiations with English continued for about 2 hours in rapidly deteriorating weather conditions, Hartman said.
At about 3:35 p.m., English suddenly exited the vehicle brandishing a semi-automatic handgun in his right hand, briefly hesitated, and then fled on foot into the drainage basin behind the Family Dollar, Hartman said.
English stopped at one point along the rear fence line and crouched down, ignoring officers commands to drop the handgun and show his hands, Hartman said. English abruptly stood from the crouched position and ran west along the fence line and over the fence into the wooded area toward the Sassafras Run Apartments, he said.
Multiple officers gave chase, and English was confronted in the wooded area, initially refusing to drop the weapon, Hartman said.
English eventually dropped the weapon after multiple orders and was taken into custody by Pleasantville Patrolmen John Marciante, Xzavier Evans and John Marshall Robinson along with Levin, Hartman said.
The SigSauer handgun was recovered and found to have an unloaded 15 round magazine in the magazine well, Hartman said.
English, who sustained a cut to his right hand, was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, where he was treated and released, Hartman said.
One officer was also transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, for a cut and was treated and released, Hartman said.
