The Pleasantville High School principal facing child pornography charges appeared in court Tuesday morning. Edward James Bonek, 48, of Absecon, is facing first degree child pornography charges after he allegedly used a school-issued computer to share more than 1,000 images and videos of sexual exploitation or abuse of children over the peer-to-peer file-sharing network BitTorrent.

The Pleasantville High School principal facing child pornography charges is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Edward James Bonek, 48, of Absecon, is facing first degree child pornography charges after he allegedly used a school-issued computer to share more than 1,000 images and videos of sexual exploitation or abuse of children over the peer-to-peer file-sharing network BitTorrent.

On Tuesday morning, two dozen supporters packed the courtroom prior to Bonek's detention hearing.

At 10:40 a.m., Bonek arrived in the courtroom.

Defense attorney John Zarych said his client, Bonek, acknowledged downloading pornography, but did not know there was child abuse images in the file.

Bonek is charged with possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography with intent to distribute, maintaining a file-sharing program making child pornography available for distribution, and official misconduct.

