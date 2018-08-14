The Pleasantville High School principal facing child pornography charges is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.
Edward James Bonek, 48, of Absecon, is facing first degree child pornography charges after he allegedly used a school-issued computer to share more than 1,000 images and videos of sexual exploitation or abuse of children over the peer-to-peer file-sharing network BitTorrent.
On Tuesday morning, two dozen supporters packed the courtroom prior to Bonek's detention hearing.
Just ahead of Pleasantville HS Principal Edward J Bonek’s detention hearing on child pornography charges, about 2 dozen supporters pack the gallery of Judge Podolnick’s courtroom #acpress pic.twitter.com/8JwXP8Rsz4— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) August 14, 2018
Bonek’s attorneys are waiting for the detention hearing to start #acpress pic.twitter.com/yUzuwD1S3M— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) August 14, 2018
At 10:40 a.m., Bonek arrived in the courtroom.
Bonek arrives wearing orange jumpsuit in the courtroom #acpress pic.twitter.com/fQp3KPgJ7L— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) August 14, 2018
Defense attorney John Zarych said his client, Bonek, acknowledged downloading pornography, but did not know there was child abuse images in the file.
He said there is no proof he viewed the images #acpress— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) August 14, 2018
Prosecutor says that Bonek being released even with a monitor would still be able to access child porn, also may try to run from charges #acpress— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) August 14, 2018
Bonek’s assessment for detention is a 1, Zarych says it would be zero if that were an option #acpresd— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) August 14, 2018
“He’s not going to flee, we’re going to stay the course in this,” Zarych said #acpress adding family and church support him— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) August 14, 2018
Bonek is charged with possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography with intent to distribute, maintaining a file-sharing program making child pornography available for distribution, and official misconduct.
