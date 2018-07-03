PLEASANTVILLE — City Council honored several community members at Monday’s meeting for their heroic acts.
The monthly council meeting was moved from the municipal courtroom to the auditorium at Pleasantville Middle School to accommodate family and community members who wanted to see loved ones honored by the city.
“I am so proud to be a part of this community,” Council President Judy Ward said.
Mayor Jesse Tweedle recognized a group of first responders and city resident Ta’Shona Sparkmon for saving the life of a man who was attempting to jump off the Atlantic City Expressway overpass on May 18. Sparkmon was presented with a plaque thanking her for her bravery and heroic act.
Police Chief Sean Riggin added the heroes award was not the first for many of the first responders who aided in saving the man.
Two young men, 18-year-old Tarence Walker and 17-year-old Donovan Walker, were also given special recognition by the city for helping a 5-year-old boy they found wandering the streets.
“Any time to champion some of the good people, which is a lot of people here in Pleasantville, we’re going to do it,” Tweedle said.
Several members of the city’s police and fire departments were promoted Monday night, taking their oaths and being pinned by their family members.
James Williams and Chad Warmoth were both promoted to deputy chiefs of the police and fire departments, respectively. In the Police Department, Vaugh Howze was promoted to captain and Girard Tell, Luz Gresham and Ryan VanSyckle to sergeant. In the Fire Department, Neal Loch was promoted to battalion chief and Stan Kolbe and Mark Raymond to captain.
