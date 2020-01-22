Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Pleasantville Board of Election candidates Doris Rowell and Jerome Page address Judge Julio Mendez in a court proceeding Dec. 2 where Mendez granted a recount and recheck in the Nov. 5 school board election.
ATLANTIC CITY — Pleasantville school board candidate Doris Rowell, who challenged November’s election after a deluge of mail-in votes reversed her lead at the polls, must provide specific examples of illegal votes, a judge said at a hearing Wednesday.
Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez said Rowell had made broad allegations in her December complaint, challenging the election for three school board seats. But Mendez needs a complaint with specific allegations, according to Atlantic County Board of Elections Chairwoman Lynn Caterson.
“He gave us a clear detail of what we need to do,” said Pleasantville school board member Jerome Page, who successfully ran on a slate with Rowell and is helping her with the challenge.
Rowell’s team received the backing of the Pleasantville Education Association, while the slate of Pryce, Alberto and Yadira Falcon was backed by a federally registered political action committee called Our South Jersey, with links to the Callaway family.
Rowell will meet next week with the Board of Elections, and then will have two weeks to file an amended complaint, she said.
If there is sufficient evidence of improper voting, Mendez will order a hearing, Caterson said. The judge could order a new trial.
“I think going to the voters themselves and verifying their signatures on the documents — that’s going to be the hardest part,” Page said. He said they want to focus on the messengers who delivered the ballots, too.
In her December complaint, Rowell questioned the validity of the signatures on many messenger ballots, stating some did not match from one document to another. She also said members of the Callaway family “set up shop” in the hallway of the Board of Elections Office to hand in messenger ballots.
According to New Jersey law, only registered voters can act as messengers, people designated to carry mail-in ballots from the county clerk’s office to voters, and from voters to the Board of Elections for counting. They must register as messengers at the clerk’s office. And each person can only act as a messenger for three people’s ballots.
Some mail-in ballots are also brought in via bearers, who are people designated by a voter to carry their filled out, sealed ballot to the Board of Elections. Anyone acting as a bearer must sign a bearer book at the board, Caterson said.
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
