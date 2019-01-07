PLEASANTVILLE — A 54-year-old female city resident was shot in both legs with one bullet Sunday night in a bingo hall parking lot on the Black Horse Pike, according to Capt. Matthew Hartman.
At 8:18 p.m., multiple 911 calls were made to report shots fired in the rear of 701 W. Black Horse Pike, which is a parking lot shared by the Homestead Apart-Hotel and Mainland Bingo Hall, Hartman said.
EMS was requested at the scene, and the woman was taken to the hospital, Hartman said. The police were not releasing the name of the victim as of Monday evening.
Information received from the callers indicated that the suspect may have left the scene in a van-type yellow cab, Hartman said.
In addition to the woman being hit, 10 shell casings were recovered at the scene, Hartman said.
This story is developing. Check back for information.
