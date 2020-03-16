Atlantic County Board of Chosen Freeholders find themselves in the awkward situation of discouraging people from attending their meetings during the COVID-19 crisis, but plan to livestream the meetings.
Tuesday’s 4 p.m. meeting at the Stillwater Building in Northfield will be open to the public, but seating will be limited to allow an empty chair between each person, said Freeholder Chairman Frank Formica.
“If people still want to come, God bless them, they can come,” Formica said. But he doesn’t recommend it, because of the possibility of transmitting the new coronavirus.
Formica said the technical department expects to have the ability by Tuesday afternoon to livestream the meeting over the internet and for people to ask questions and make comments in real time from home.
One of the first things on the agenda is an update on COVID-19 by Atlantic County Public Health Officer Patricia Diamond and Emergency Management Coordinator Vince Jones.
“We’ve been lucky we have no confirmed cases,” Formica said. He’d like to keep it that way.
At no point will more than 50 people be allowed in the room, as per Gov. Phil Murphy and health department recommendations, Formica said. The room is small, with seating for maybe 40.
President Donald Trump recommended limiting public gatherings to 10 people at his press conference Monday.
Recorded meetings have long been available on a Youtube channel, Formica said.
For a while the freeholders considered closing the meetings to the public, and relying strictly on livestreaming to give the public access, then decided against it.
“Under the last interpretation by (board attorney) Roger Steedle ... legally there was still a question whether we could stand there with a guard and say, ‘Nobody can come in,’” Formica said.
Meanwhile, on Monday, Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson issued an executive order that closed the county library system.
“With the schools closed and kids coming into the library — many attended by older individuals who read the newspaper and books — it’s tough to sterilize those things,” Levinson said.
Livestreaming of the freeholder meeting should be available at atlantic-county.org/freeholders.
