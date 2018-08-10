Carousel Ocean icon.jpg

TOMS RIVER — A 26-year-old Point Pleasant woman was arrested Friday and charged in a hit-and-run accident that critically injured a juvenile bicyclist.

Ocean County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of Brittany Keifer thanks to leads generated from a news release and social media postings.

The Point Pleasant Police Department responded about 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of Route 88 and Sunset Avenue for a report of a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist.

A preliminary investigation found that a black sedan headed east on Route 88 struck a 14-year-old bicyclist as the girl attempted to cross the highway. 

Police said that Keifer continued driving with the girl on her hood before she fell off and the Keifer fled. 

The girl was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune City. She was listed in critical condition, according to the prosecutor.

Keifer is charged with assault by auto, leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury, motor vehicle summons for reckless driving, motor vehicle summons for leaving the scene of accident involving injury and motor vehicle summons for failure to report an accident.

She was released on a complaint summons.

— Claire Lowe

