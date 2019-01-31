Arctic air will continue into Friday.
First, I want to briefly recap Thursday morning. Low temperatures were in the single digits most everywhere in South Jersey, even at the shore. Woodbine and Eagleswood, at 4 degrees, took the top (bottom?) spot.
However, this didn’t hold a candle to the coldest place in the state: Tiny Walpack, nestled along the Delaware River in Sussex County, was negative 25 degrees!
Back to Friday morning. It’s plenty cold out there, and all of the cold-weather gear will be needed. Without the winds, though, we will have a variety of temperatures to start the morning.
Places like Woodbine and Eagleswood should hold around 5 degrees. The shore should be about 10 degrees warmer. No record temperatures will come from this, but it’s another strong shot of cold air.
Clouds will continue to build, as a piece of northern mid-level moisture slides in. So we’ll lose whatever warming sunlight we had Thursday. This allows the temperatures to stay similar to Thursday, despite a warmer push of air.
We’ll hover around 20 degress for the afternoon.
A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens durin…
I’ll entertain the idea of a few snow showers between 2 and 8 p.m. While there’s plenty of moisture aloft, it’ll be bone dry at the surface, eating away at much of the falling snow. If you see snow, no more than an inch will be expected.
Due to the very low temperatures, snow will be very fluffy, giving us higher snow ratios.
Clouds will hang around until about midnight, when we clear out. Southwesterly winds prevent temperatures from fully bottoming out, but lows at 15-20 degrees will still wind up about 10 degrees below average.
The polar vortex then quickly gets out of the region, and temperatures will be free to rise.
This will lead into a comfortable weekend. Expect high temperatures Saturday to be in the low 40s under a mostly sunny sky. Low temperatures Saturday night will be around 30 on the mainland.
Look at the seven-day and you’ll see that will be exactly double Friday’s numbers. Fitting, as the 30-day coldest stretch of the year, on average, ends Saturday.
Sunday will continue to see warm air pump in. We’ll be in the upper 40s for the afternoon, with a mix of sun and clouds. If you’re heading to Super Bowl festivities, you’ll have no issues getting there or back.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.