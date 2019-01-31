As a mass of arctic air moves through South Jersey, homeowners face a number of cold weather-related problems.
Chief among them is soaked floors from frozen pipes. Tom Moore, owner of Tom Moore Plumbing in Somers Point, said pipes often freeze when vents are open and crawl space doors aren't shut.
Michael Bojaciuk, owner of On Time Plumbing in Egg Harbor Township, recommended an insulation board inside crawl space doors, because wind can cause pipes to freeze.
Jeff Jenkins Sr., owner of Jenkins Plumbing and Heating in Pleasantville, said a pipe can freeze in as little as a half hour. He warned that seasonal homeowners should always monitor their homes’ temperature. If the heat is turned off, pipes can freeze in eight to 12 hours. Wi-Fi thermostats can alert a cellphone when the power goes out, he said.
Some plumbers said service calls increase when extreme cold arrives. Jenkins said weather-related plumbing problems are consistent every year. To protect your heating system, he said, the thermostat’s setting should stay consistent rather than constantly turned higher or lower.
“If you have cold rooms, now’s the time to have somebody look at it,” Jenkins said.
Eileen and Scott Mark, of Long island, New York, did not let the cold stop them from walking the Atlantic City Boardwalk on Thursday afternoon. The couple said they left on the heat at home.
“It’s going to be a little extreme,” Scott said, “but I think it’s going to be alright.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.