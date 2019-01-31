Wind chills below 0.
A likely record-breaking cold day.
Temperatures 20 degrees below average.
As the temperatures plummet Thursday, all eyes are on the “polar vortex,” a low-pressure area of swirling cold air that’s typically locked up in the polar region. It expands during the winter, giving the Northeast more of an opportunity to see brutally cold temperatures.
I think it is pretty cool to watch relatively #mild air originally over Morocco grabbed up by the #PolarVortex (PV) and then slingshotted at the North Pole around the start of astronomical #winter as predicted PV disruption evolves. pic.twitter.com/G2ywpTQ6yI— Judah Cohen (@judah47) December 6, 2018
This outbreak will not be of historic proportions when it comes to the length of the cold or the severity of it. Low temperatures in the single digits are expected Thursday and Friday mornings but will not be the coldest it has ever been.
A more severe outbreak took place during the winter of 2017-18. Atlantic City International Airport went 12 days with the thermometer staying at or below 32 degrees between Dec. 27 and Jan. 7.
“The wind chills will be impressive but nothing unusual. Though it’s still a dangerous cold,” said David Robinson, the New Jersey state climatologist and a Rutgers University professor.
To get the cold of the polar vortex here, the stratosphere needs to warm.
The stratosphere is the second lowest of the five layers of Earth’s atmosphere, around 25,000 to 100,000 feet high.
Commercial airplanes often cross this threshold while flying.
“A blast of warm air came from North Africa and got slingshot into the polar vortex,” said Judah Cohen, director of seasonal forecasting for Atmospheric and Environmental Research.
In late December, a piece of warm air quickly developed in Northern Africa, moved into Siberia and caused a disruption to the polar vortex.
This is called sudden stratospheric warming.
“When the polar vortex gets disrupted, it starts to wobble around. So instead of this very nice, tight circulation that flows from west to east, you get wobble. We get displacements where the polar vortex maintains its integrity. The other type is the split. It split into three pieces this winter,” Cohen said.
With that wobble comes the potential for it to be sent down into the mid-latitudes, whether that is Europe, Asia or North America.
The latest outbreak started about Jan. 15, when the stratospheric polar vortex meandered down from the Arctic Circle.
The center of it went down into the southern part of the Hudson Bay in Canada, though its circulation extended down into the Midwest and Northeast.
However, that does not complete the story. There needs to be a transfer from the stratospheric polar vortex to the polar vortex near the surface, in the troposphere.
“The stratosphere tends to lead the troposphere by one to two weeks,” Cohen said.
Fast forward to this week, and Chicago’s high temperatures only rose into the negative teens Wednesday.
South Jersey, only seeing a sideswipe of the cold air, will still only manage around 20 degrees for a high Thursday. This will likely break the record for the coldest high temperature at Atlantic City International Airport for that date.
Cohen, through his studies, has concluded that the arctic outbreak in late January can be tracked all the way back to October.
“When Siberian snow cover is higher than average during October, the timing is more consistent,” Cohen said.
During October, Siberian snow cover was around 1 million square kilometers above average, a slightly higher number.
A weaker jet stream, due in part to climate change, is also a factor.
“With a sluggish jet stream, you’ll get more pronounced dips. Warm air can punch its way north, cold air can punch its way south. Those conditions will still exist and there’s some theorization that it will continue with time,” Robinson said.
He noted that the last time the Garden State bore the brunt of the cold air was 1994.
“The state was below zero on Jan. 19,” Robinson said.
Wildlife and native plant species are adapted to surviving bouts of severely cold weather.
