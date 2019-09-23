ATLANTIC CITY — A 20-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested on Sept. 20 after fleeing from police and discarding an illegal firearm, according to the Atlantic City Police Department.
At 1:50 p.m. Friday, detectives observed a group of men passing what they believed to be a marijuana blunt near Virginia and Magellan Avenues. One man in the group, Nasir Donaldson, had a satchel around his neck and showed the men in the group what was inside.
As officers approached, Donaldson ran, according to police. He entered a residence on the 1100 block of Brigantine Boulevard and ran out into the backyard, where he was arrested. He did not have the satchel on him as he exited the residence, according to police.
During a search of the home, the bag was recovered with a small amount of marijuana and a handgun loaded with hollow point ammunition, according to police.
Donaldson was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, obstuction of justice, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of hollow-point ammunition. He is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.