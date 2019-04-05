Joel Feldman can't drive across the 9th Street bridge in Ocean City without a flurry of painful emotions returning.
It's blocks away from where his 21-year-old child, Casey, was killed by a distracted driver ten years ago in July while walking to her summer waitressing job at Bob's Grill.
"He reached for his GPS and then hit Casey. He said he didn't see her," Feldman said of the accident that ended the life of his daughter, an aspiring television broadcaster who was studying at Fordham University.
During the month of April, police departments across New Jersey are cracking down on motorists who text and drive in its three-week "U Text. U Drive. U Pay" campaign, which runs until the 21st.
Ten police departments in Cape May and Atlantic counties have received $5,500 federal grants for additional patrols during the April ticket blitz.
It's a wide-spread problem, even as drivers become more aware of the consequences of taking their eyes off the road. Across Atlantic County, there were 52 crashes related to cellphone usage in 2017, the most recent year for which there is data. Cape May saw 14 such incidents.
Every day at rush hour in April, an Egg Harbor Township police detail stakes out busy roads for four-hour texting-and-driving crackdowns. On Thursday, police gave out 15 tickets for distracted driving on the Black Horse Pike before 1 p.m. The minimum fine is $150 to $200.
Distracted driving includes not only texting, but also eating, drinking and grooming, said Egg Harbor Township Sargent Larry Graham. The township, which receives grant money each April, saw the second highest number of crashes related to a cell phone in the county, behind only Atlantic City.
"Anything that takes your mind off the road," he said, though officers use their discretion.
Hands-free, Bluetooth devices are now installed in most new vehicles, Graham said. And although that's better than texting, he cited research that shows even talking while driving takes a person's brain off the task at hand. In New Jersey, it is not illegal to use a hands-free device while operating a vehicle.
Texting and driving had been the leading cause of fatal crashes in the state for seven years, according to an annual report by the New Jersey State Police. The number of cell-phone related crashes in Atlantic County hasn't changed significantly since 2008, after the first smartphone was released.
The situation, Feldman said, isn't getting worse or better. He argues that laws and stricter enforcement can only go so far. Instead, the culture of constant connectivity needs to change, he said.
"It's the last thing we do before going to bed and first thing we do when we wake up," he said. "If we can get teens to want to be that respectful person... that's how you make distracted driving a thing of the past."
After his daughter's death, Feldman started a non-profit, End Distracted Driving, aimed at doing just that. He's spoken to more than 150,000 adults and students at talks around the country, trying to appeal to listeners on a personal level.
One alarming trend: Younger and less experienced motorists are not as worried about the affects texting has on their driving. A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration survey found 30 percent of drivers between 21 and 34 said texting doesn't impact their motor skills.
"I'm more concerned about the teens because of their inexperience," Feldman said. "The adults can get away with it longer."
Sending a six character text takes about five seconds, Graham said, and another 20 seconds to fully return focus to the road. A driver going 45 miles per hour will travel between 100 and 150 feet in that time, he said.
"That's a long time to have your attention drawn away from the road," Graham said.
