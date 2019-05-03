LOWER TOWNSHIP — A North Cape May woman is accused of hitting a bicyclist with her pickup truck, leaving the scene of the accident and driving while intoxicated Wednesday night, police said.
At 10:40 p.m., officers were called to the area of Bayshore and Fulling Mill Road in the Villas section of township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a bicyclist. Ofc. Thomas Shough arrived on the scene and found a the man who has been riding the bicycle on the roadway. Police said the victim had a serious injury to his right arm. He was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center for treatment, then later transferred to AtlanticCare Regional Medical Center's City Campus due to the severity of the injuries.
Police were told that the vehicle involved in the crash left the scene and was described as a dark colored pickup truck. Officers en route to the crash scene noticed a pickup truck matching the description mean Bayshore Road and Charles Street. Police stopped the truck and found damage to the driver's side consistent with a crash. The driver was identified by police as Sun O. Payne, 55, of North Cape May. Officers administered a field sobriety test and was found to be driving while intoxicated.
Payne was taken to police headquarters and charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to reporter an accident, knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury, failure to observe traffic signals and assault by auto that result in serious bodily injury.
She was released on the summons, pending a future court date.
