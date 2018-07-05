ATLANTIC CITY — Police Wednesday arrested a man who has evaded authorities since fleeing the scene of the June stabbing of his girlfriend, officials said.
Robert Taylor, 38, of Atlantic City, was arrested on July 4 on aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon charges in connection with the June 5 stabbing of his girlfriend in a domestic violence situation.
Police did not identify the woman, who was treated last month at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for non-life threatening injuries.
Officer Ryan Kov arrested Taylor around 2:45 p.m. while he was walking in the 1000 block of Pacific Avenue.
Police said Kov, who responded to the initial stabbing, recognized Taylor from the investigation. Taylor gave Kov a fake name in an attempt to avoid arrest when the officer stopped him on the street, police said, but they found Taylor’s identification in his pocket when he was taken into custody.
