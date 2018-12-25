An Atlantic City police officer was injured on Christmas Eve while trying to remove a man from a house, police said.
Two officers were serving a temporary restraining order against 43-year-old Jeffrey Pryor at a residence on Raleigh Avenue around 1:20 p.m. when Pryor's behavior became erratic, authorities said.
After gathering his belongings, Pryor refused to leave the house, grabbed onto a pillar and would not let go, police said.
Officers Jared Ingenito and Michele Cardani were placing Pryor under arrest, but he resisted and both police fell to the ground, authorities said.
Ingentino was injured and taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's City Campus. He was released and treated, police said.
Pryor was arrested without further incident, police said.
