BUENA — Two employees of two companies that share a warehouse were safely escorted outside by officers Thursday after one employee attempted to assault another employee with a crane, police said Thursday.
About 4 p.m., police arrived at a warehouse at 450 West Blvd. due to reports of a possible hostage situation, Lt. Matthew DeCesari of the Franklin Township Police Department said.
A man entered into a verbal confrontation with another man that escalated into an attempted assault by the suspect with a crane, DeCesari said.
"The victim barricaded himself inside of an office for his safety," DeCesari said.
Police surrounded the warehouse and established phone communication with the victim, DeCesari said. The victim safely came out of the building first. The suspect was taken into custody on the opposite side of the warehouse, DeCesari said.
BUENA — The borough has decided to disband its police force, according to thedailyjournal.com.
Police were still investigating Thursday night. Charges were pending, DeCesari said.
Police did not release the names, ages or residences of either the suspect or the victim. No one was injured during the approximately two-hour ordeal, DeCesari said.
Normally, there are only a few employees inside the warehouse.
A female employee was removed from the warehouse by police, but otherwise, all the other employees were already outside when police arrived, DeCesari said.
The commercial warehouse houses several businesses under one roof. The warehouse is located at a dead-end section of the street, so traffic did not need to be diverted, he said.
Franklin Township, Monroe Township and Vineland police, State Police and the New Jersey Human Services Department were on the scene, DeCesari said. The building was cleared by Vineland and Franklin Township K-9 units.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.