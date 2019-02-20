EGG HARBOR CITY — Authorities are on the scene of a robbery at a bank in the city.
At 11:39 a.m. Wednesday, a man entered the Wells Fargo Bank branch on Philadelphia Avenue. Police said the man handed the teller an envelope with a note demanding money. The suspect then left the scene, heading west on Philadelphia Avenue.
The man was described by police as approximately 30 to 40-years-old, 5 foot-8 with an average build and wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt.
FBI Special Agent Jessica Weisman said the FBI is assisting local law enforcement in the investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect's identity to contact Egg Harbor City Det. Rich Brown at 609-965-2901 or Hamilton Township police at 609-625-2700.
This story is developing. Check back for details.
