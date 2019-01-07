LOWER TOWNSHIP— Melody Murphy, 70, of Villas, died in a house fire on Friday, police confirmed.
She did not make it out of the structure fire that started in the 200 block of East Florida Avenue at about 6:45 a.m. Jan. 4, police said, and was found in the upstairs bedroom “likely overcome by smoke.”
According to the Southern Regional Medical Examiner Office, her cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of the fire.
Murphy was the Church Secretary at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in the Villas for at least 25 years under at least three different consecutive pastors, her daughter Megan Murphy said.
She was responsible for handing out groceries three days a week to those in need as part of the Church’s food pantry. Her and several other women at the church also knitted or crocheted prayer shawls to be given to those in the hospital.
Her husband, Joseph Murphy, was outside with neighbors when officials arrived at the scene, police said. He had sustained smoke inhalation and other minor injuries.
Megan Murphy reported that her father is still in the hospital, but should be released soon.
This is an ongoing investigation and the cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the Lower Township Police Department.
