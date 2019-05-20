WEST CAPE MAY — Police continue to investigate a fatal accident involving a cyclist and a New Jersey Transit bus at the intersection of Broadway and Yorke Avenue on Saturday.
The cyclist, Efterpi Hines of Cranbury, Middlesex County, passed away at Cape Regional Medical Center from injuries sustained in the accident, Cape May police announced Monday.
The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident are being investigated by the Cape May Police Department with the assistance of the Cape May County Prosecutors Office, New Jersey Transit Police and the New Jersey State Police.
