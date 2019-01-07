LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Murphy family lost a wife and mother who was dedicated to helping others in a fire that overtook their Villas house Friday morning.
Melody Murphy, 70, did not make it out of the fire that started in her and her husband's home on the 200 block of East Florida Avenue at about 6:45 a.m. Jan. 4, police said.
According to the Southern Regional Medical Examiner Office, her cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of the fire.
Murphy worked as the church secretary at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in the Villas for at least 25 years under at least three different consecutive pastors, according to her daughter, Megan Murphy.
She was responsible for handing out groceries three days a week to those in need as part of the church’s food pantry. She and several other women at the church also knitted or crocheted prayer shawls to be given to those in the hospital.
Murphy said her mother also worked the front desk at her tattoo studio, Eternal Etchings Body Studio, in the Villas for the first 10 years it opened. Her mother had no tattoos herself, but would work at the church in the morning and then spend the rest of the day at the studio.
"She helped a lot of people feel less nervous about getting a tattoo and made some (feel) like they were part of the family," Murphy wrote. "She was such an amazing lady and I am going to miss her something awful."
Joseph Murphy, Melody's husband, was outside with neighbors when officials arrived at the scene, police said. He had sustained smoke inhalation and other minor injuries.
Megan Murphy reported that her father is still in the hospital, but should be released soon.
This is an ongoing investigation and the cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the Lower Township Police Department.
Murphy said if people would like to do something nice in remembrance of her mother that they honor her love of kittens and give money to the Cape May County Animal Shelter in Cape May Court House.
Staff Writer Nicole Leonard contributed to this report.
