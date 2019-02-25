GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the vandalism of a Black Lives Matter sign outside a local church last week.
The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the South Jersey Shore filed a police report after the sign outside the Pomona Road church was vandalized and cracked either early Thursday morning or Wednesday night, the congregation said.
Authorities do not have any suspects but seek surveillance footage from nearby homes and businesses for leads.
"At this time, there is no known surveillance footage, but we are looking to see if we can find private footage that may have covered the area," said Lt. Christopher McGinty.
The sign has been vandalized in the past.
In August 2015, the church installed a Black Lives Matter sign after nine people were killed in a South Carolina church that summer. It was defaced two weeks later. Someone spray painted "All Lives Matter" on the sign.
The Rev. Dawn Fortune said in a statement that the congregation has new signs ready to be installed and that cameras will be set up to monitor future activities.
"This is violence meant to intimidate ... and ultimately silence us," Fortune said. "Neither of those things will happen to a people devoted to justice and equality."
