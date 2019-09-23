EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Officers are investigating whether the sudden death of a dog Sunday at a residence in the Scullville section of town was due to poisoning, police said.
An investigation is being conducted by specially trained humane law enforcement officers, police said.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the criminal investigation bureau at 609-926-4051, police said.
