MARGATE — City police are investigating the assault of a 15-year-old boy that occurred Tuesday night at the recreational baseball fields.
At 9:15 p.m., police received a 911 call reporting the assault at the fields at 500 Jerome Avenue. Police said the victim sustained injuries to his face and mouth and was transported by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's City Campus. The teen was treated and later released from the hospital.
The victim told police a group of men assaulted his and took his backpack, before fleeing. Police were not provided with a description of the men or what items were stolen.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Margate City Police Department at 609-822-1151.
