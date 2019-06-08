061217_nws_cancer

On June 11th, 2017, the 45th annual American Cancer Society Bike-a-thon Bridge to the Beach was held, stretching from Philadelphia to the Atlantic City boardwalk.

 MATTHEW STRABUK

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are warning drivers to expect delays Sunday as the American Cancer Society Bike-a-thon rides into the the city.

More than 3,500 cyclists are expected to be riding into Atlantic City from the Ben Franklin Bridge on the expressway and taking Missouri Avenue to the Boardwalk. Police said to expect delays. Exits 1 and 2 will be closed from about 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is the 47th annual American Cancer Society Bike-a-thon Bridge to the Beach.

Cancer survivors kick off the event by making the first ascent over the Ben Franklin Bridge led by a motorcycle escort.

Other start-points include: Cherry Hill, Hammonton, and Egg Harbor City.

The first riders are expected to cross the finish line around 10:30 a.m.

There will be lunch, refreshments and activities at the finish line in front of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Two cancer survivor ceremonies will be held at 12:30 and 2 p.m.

The Bike-a-thon is the largest single-day biking event for the American Cancer Society and expects to raise more than $1.4 million. To date, Bike-A-Thon has raised more than $25 million.

For more information or to make a donation, visit acsbike.org or call 1-800-227-2345. 

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

