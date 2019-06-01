LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police are warning drivers to be aware of athletes on Sunday competing in the seventh annual Escape the Cape Triathlon in parts of the township.
The triathlon takes place from 8 to 1 p.m. and begins at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal. All residents living along Jonathan Hoffman Road, Seashore Road, south of the canal; the West Cape May Bridge, New England Road, Bayshore Road, south of the canal; Stimpson Lane, Shunpike Road, south of the canal; Lincoln Boulevard, Atlantic Avenue, Emerson Avenue, Beach Drive, and Channel Apartments can expect road closures, detours, and delays during this time.