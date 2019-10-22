MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for two men who allegedly entered a home on the White Horse Pike early Monday and robbed the victims at gunpoint, police said.
Officers responded to the home in the 5300 block of the pike at 3:08 a.m., police said in a news release. The suspects stole "various items" from the home and fled on a dirt bike and an ATV, police said. The dirt bike was recovered after the officers responded.
Suspect No. 1 is described as a 5-foot-10 white man with a skinny build and blue eyes. Suspect No. 2 is described as a 6-foot-2 black man with a skinny build.
Detective Ryan Spencer is investigating.
