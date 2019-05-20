Michele Potts

A 13-year-old was hit by cars Friday night in Egg Harbor City, before being airlifted to Cooper University Hospital.

 Photo provided by Michele Potts

EGG HARBOR CITY — A 13-year-old boy was hit by cars while riding his bike Friday night and airlifted to Cooper University Hospital, said Sgt. Marcella Aylwin of the Egg Harbor City Police Department.

The boy was hit near Philadelphia Avenue and Route 30 around 8:20 p.m. Friday, Aylwin said.

"The initial impact I believe was in the crosswalk on the west side of the intersection," she said.

On her way home from work at South Jersey Gas, Nancy Watkins, 49, of Waterford, saw the accident take place. She said the car ran the boy over.

"He wasn't moving. He had no movement at all," Watkins said. "His shoes were off. The bicycle was sitting on the curb, no seat, no nothing."

The boy is in "stable, critical condition," as of the latest update, Aylwin said.

Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Township of Hamilton Police and Galloway Township Police are assisting in the ongoing investigation, Aylwin said.

