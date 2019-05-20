EGG HARBOR CITY — A 13-year-old boy was hit by cars while riding his bike Friday night and airlifted to Cooper University Hospital, said Sgt. Marcella Aylwin of the Egg Harbor City Police Department.
The boy was hit near Philadelphia Avenue and Route 30 around 8:20 p.m. Friday, Aylwin said.
"The initial impact I believe was in the crosswalk on the west side of the intersection," she said.
On her way home from work at South Jersey Gas, Nancy Watkins, 49, of Waterford, saw the accident take place. She said the car ran the boy over.
"He wasn't moving. He had no movement at all," Watkins said. "His shoes were off. The bicycle was sitting on the curb, no seat, no nothing."
The boy is in "stable, critical condition," as of the latest update, Aylwin said.
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Township of Hamilton Police and Galloway Township Police are assisting in the ongoing investigation, Aylwin said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.