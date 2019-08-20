A Philadelphia man was issued motor vehicle summonses for driving while intoxicated and having an open container of alcohol in his car after he struck a car pulling out of parking lot on the Black Horse Pike Sunday night, according to police.
Police responded to the scene at approximately 8:55 p.m. Sunday night.
According to a Facebook post from the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, a Land Rover, driven by Bailey Arena, 19, of Northfield, was exiting the parking lot of A Touch Of Italy in the right lane when it was struck from behind by a Honda, driven by Stephen Akakabota, 30, of Philadelphia, travelling eastbound.
The Land Rover was sent 60-70 feet by the collision and came to an "uncontrolled stop" at the median. The Honda came to rest at Foster Avenue.
Both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to area hospitals.
Akakabota was issued summonses for driving while intoxicated, having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle, careless driving, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license. Criminal charges are pending further investigation, according to the Facebook post.
Officer Louis Poletis, of the Egg Harbor Township Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit, is investigating.
