MAYS LANDING — Authorities said a Hammonton man and his passenger were not injured during a Sunday morning crash, where his SUV drove off the roadway and overturned.
At 9:20 a.m., police responded to Weymouth Road near milepost 18.9 for a reported single-car crash.
Police said Emilio Diaz, 49, of Hammonton, was driving a 1997 Ford Explorer southbound, when he lost control of the vehicle along a curve in the road.
Diaz's vehicle crossed into the northbound lane before leaving the roadway, hitting a guardrail and utility pole, then overturning.
Diaz and a front seat passenger were not injured in the crash and were able to self-extricate through a rear window. They were both wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, police said.
Traffic was diverted around the accident for about one hour while authorities investigated and cleared the scene. The Hamilton Township Rescue Squad, the Mays Landing Fire Department and Weymouth Fire Company assisted at the scene.
