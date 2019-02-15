ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Friday on firearm and drug charges after police searched his home, police said.
Detectives said they found two loaded handguns — one of which was reported stolen in Georgia — 66 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and almost $3,000 in cash at the home of Levine Dickerson, 38, in the north block of Born Terrace.
Dickerson was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, certain person not to possess a weapon, receiving stolen property, possession of a high-capacity magazine and possession of CDS paraphernalia.
He is being held at the Atlantic County jail.
