New Police Stations

Sea Isle City opened its new police station in September 2015, forced by damage from Sandy to build a new municipal complex. The building is also home to City Hall, and the Fire Station. February 25, 2016. (The Press of Atlantic City/ Viviana Pernot)

 Viviana Pernot

SEA ISLE CITY— Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver involved in a hit and run accident early Sunday morning.

The accident occurred between 2:45 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., in the area of 78th Street and Landis Avenue. Police said a pedestrian was struck in the roadway and sustained serious injuries. 

The driver left the scene. Police are asking for witnesses or residents with home security footage facing Landis Avenue to contact the detective bureau at 609-263-4311.

Tips can also be texted to the Cape May County Sheriff's Department to 847411. 

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Staff Writer

Joined the Press in November 2016. Graduate of Quinnipiac University. Previously worked as a freelance reporter in suburban Philadelphia and news/talk radio producer.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments