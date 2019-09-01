SEA ISLE CITY— Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver involved in a hit and run accident early Sunday morning.
The accident occurred between 2:45 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., in the area of 78th Street and Landis Avenue. Police said a pedestrian was struck in the roadway and sustained serious injuries.
The driver left the scene. Police are asking for witnesses or residents with home security footage facing Landis Avenue to contact the detective bureau at 609-263-4311.
Tips can also be texted to the Cape May County Sheriff's Department to 847411.
