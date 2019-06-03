WILDWOOD — Wildwood Police are looking for a 21-year-old man after it was determined he ran over a 56-year-old Villas woman with his Dodge Charger on Friday, May 24, according to a press release.

Dalton Storms, of Franklinville, has a warrant for his arrest after police responded to the 300 block of West Rio Grande Avenue around 9:50 p.m. on May 24 to find a woman lying in the roadway with injuries. 

According to witness statements, police said, it was determined the woman exited her car after it was struck from behind by a "white sports car." There was a verbal altercation, during which the woman stood in front of the Dodge Charger to prevent it from leaving the scene. 

Storms drove the car forward slowly at first and then accelerated, pulling the woman under the vehicle, police said. She was run over by at least one of the tires.

Wildwood Rescue treated the woman on scene. She was then airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. She has since been released from the hospital.

Wildwood detectives determined Storms' Charger was used in the hit-and-run and the car was seized at his Franklinville residence. A search warrant executed on the vehicle, with help from the New Jersey State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit, "yielded evidence pertaining to this case," police said. Additional information from the investigation showed Storms was driving the vehicle at the time the victim was run over.

Storms' whereabouts are unknown. He is charged with aggravated assault (2nd degree), leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury (3rd degree), and violating a law intended to protect public health and safety (3rd degree).

