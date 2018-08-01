NORTHFIELD — Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect.
The Northfield Police Department posted surveillance video images on their Facebok page from outside Carluccio's Coal Fire Pizza, showing a man approaching a gate at the side of the restaurant. Police said the man took a table and chairs and drove off in a white pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Michael Bach at 609-641-2832 ext. 115.
This is a developing story
