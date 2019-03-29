Elkow
Buy Now

Kathleen Elkow, 85, of Mays Landing, was reported missing since March 28 to Township of Hamilton Police. Elkow suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police

 Provided / Township of Hamilton Police Department

MAYS LANDING — Police are asking for the public help in locating a woman who went missing Thursday afternoon.

Kathleen Elkow, 85, was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. at her home on Weymouth Road between Mizpah Road and the Black Horse Pike. She was described as wearing blue jeans, tan sneakers and a red, white and black checkered shirt.

Police said Elkow suffers from dementia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department at 609-625-2700 ext. 1. 

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Staff Writer

Joined the Press in November 2016. Graduate of Quinnipiac University. Previously worked as a freelance reporter in suburban Philadelphia and news/talk radio producer.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments