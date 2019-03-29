MAYS LANDING — Police are asking for the public help in locating a woman who went missing Thursday afternoon.
Kathleen Elkow, 85, was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. at her home on Weymouth Road between Mizpah Road and the Black Horse Pike. She was described as wearing blue jeans, tan sneakers and a red, white and black checkered shirt.
Police said Elkow suffers from dementia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department at 609-625-2700 ext. 1.
